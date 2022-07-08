Misa Bharti shares positive update on father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

Giving latest health update on Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Misa Bharti, said on Friday the former Bihar chief minister is now able to sit up from his bed, and stand with support.

“With your blessings and good medical care being provided by AIIMS Delhi, there is a lot of improvement in my father's health. Your Lalu ji can now sit up from his bed and stand with support. Who knows better than him how to come out of trouble?”Misa Bharti wrote on Twitter.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also urged the RJD chief's followers not to believe in rumours. “Because of his own determination and your blessings, his condition is much better. Please keep him in your prayers,” she posted.

The Member of Parliament shared three photos of her father from inside his room in the premier health institute in the national capital. In two of the photos, the 74-year-old politician is seen sitting on a chair, with a smile on his face; in the third, he is seen sitting up on his bed with a person's support as a doctor conducts a check on the former railway minister.

On Wednesday, Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to AIIMS from Patna's Paras HMRI hospital. On July 2, the senior politician sustained a fracture to his right shoulder after falling from stairs at his residence in Patna, necessitating a hospital admission for treatment.

