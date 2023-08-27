Monkey Menace: 4-month-old injured after primate drops her from rooftop in Rampur

Lucknow: In a bewildering incident, a mischievous monkey scaled a 15-foot rooftop, clutching a four-month-old baby girl, and then dropped the child from that height in a village in Rampur district on Saturday. Local police officials confirmed this unusual occurrence on Sunday. Shahabad police inspector Karanpal Singh provided details about the incident. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the child sustained a significant head injury, requiring 10 stitches. Fortunately, her condition is now stable and out of danger.

The incident transpired in Mohalla Afghanan near Moti Jheel, falling within the jurisdiction of the Shahabad police station. Shahabad police inspector Karanpal Singh provided details about the incident.

Another police official identified the child as Mah-e-noor, the daughter of Salim and his wife Shabnam. The beat constables visited the area to verify the incident.

Salim recounted the event, stating that around 5 pm on Saturday, he and his wife were engaged in their daily household chores, with the child sleeping on a cot in the verandah.

Suddenly, Shabnam noticed the absence of the child from the cot and saw the astonishing sight of a monkey carrying her daughter while ascending the walls of the house.

As the commotion grew, Salim and his family rushed to the scene upon hearing Shabnam’s screams. By that time, the monkey had reached the second floor while clutching the infant. The monkey’s mood soured as people began throwing objects in an attempt to rescue the baby.

The monkey caused minor injuries to the child’s body and eventually dropped her from the rooftop. Fortunately, she landed in the arms of the individuals on the verandah who were trying to save her. The injured infant was immediately taken to a private doctor who treated her, and she is now deemed to be out of danger.

A local resident said that the monkey menace is escalating in various parts of the district. He highlighted that instances of monkeys injuring people or individuals falling from rooftops while being pursued by monkey troops have become frequent occurrences. He said that complaints have been lodged with authorities, but no effective solution to address the issue has been found.

Photo caption: The injured infant girl in her mother’s lap after the incident