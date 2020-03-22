e-paper
Miscreant throws bottle full of chemical at Shaheen Bagh protest site, none hurt

Miscreant throws bottle full of chemical at Shaheen Bagh protest site, none hurt

“We are yet to know what kind of chemical it is. The person who threw it is being identified,” Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women seen protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on March 13, 2020.
Women seen protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on March 13, 2020.(Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times)
         

A bottle filled with chemical was thrown by an unidentified person at a police barricade close to the Shaheen Bagh protest site in Delhi on Sunday. As per reports, nobody was hurt.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that the man came out of one of the residential lanes near the site and fled after throwing a bottle filled with some chemical.

“We are yet to know what kind of chemical it is. The person who threw it is being identified,” Srivastava said.

On Saturday, people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh said they will continue their sit-in on March 22, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 14-hour long ‘Janta Curfew’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protesters, comprising women, the elderly and children, have been sitting on the agitation demanding the withdrawal of the CAA since December 15, 2019.

To curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2, the pathogen that causes the disease, the Delhi government on Saturday also restricted the gathering of more than five people in the city.

Following the government order, the protesters said they will now sit in groups of three. One of the protesters, Ritu Kaushik, on Saturday said, “We have been taking several precautions at the protest site.

India is in a state of lockdown with only essential services in operation on Sunday as the country observes Janta Curfew for 14 hours invoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Janta Curfew is voluntary and in place for 14 hours, starting at 7 am on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people during his address to the nation on Thursday that it will help in the fight against Covid-19.

