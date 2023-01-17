Missing ballot box saga: Kerala HC ‘concerned’; CEO seeks report from collector

The Kerala high court on Tuesday expressed concerns over the reported missing ballot box of 2021 assembly election in Perinthalmanna (Malappuram) constituency and its recovery later from another government office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court also issued notices to the election commission (EC) and chief electoral officer of the state.

The high court later ordered that the recovered ballot box and other poll-related material will be kept under the former’s supervision and asked the registrar to ensure its safe custody.

The high court orally observed that it was serious and issues like this will affect people’s confidence in the electoral system.

The court will take up the case again on January 30.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2019| Step out to vote: Schools, students teach citizens

The issue came to light on Monday after officials checked Malappuram sub-treasury office to submit details of 2021 assembly election in an election-related case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Muslim League candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram had won the elections with a slender margin of 38 votes and his opponent KPM Mustafa (LDF independent) had challenged his victory.

The ballot box which was kept in the locker of Malappuram sub-treasury office was found in another office that was 22kms away from the place where it was kept.

Now, both candidates alleged that the box was taken away by government officials closer to their camps.

The ballot box was found missing when government officials reached the treasury office to submit details in the court which was hearing the election petition.

A search was immediately launched and later the box was recovered from another government office (district co-operative joint registrar’s office) that was not assigned to keep such a box.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Perninthalmanna sub collector Dreedhanaya Suresh later said the box found at the co-operative joint registrar’s office was still in sealed condition.

Malappuram district collector VR Premkumar later said an inquiry will be held and explanation from officials of both offices will be sought.

However, he refused to divulge more details on the same saying the matter was sub judice.

State chief electoral officer Sanjay Kaul on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the district collector.

“It seems militant trade unions in government office are behind such a move. Only a court-monitored probe will solve the mystery,” said a senior government who preferred anonymity.

Initial reports suggest the box contained more than 350 votes but there was no confirmation on the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The whole incident has stoked a controversy.

Perninthalmanna MLA Kanthapuram said this whole episode shocked him as to how a ballot box which was to be stored in safe custody was missing and later found in another government office.

He said he filed a complaint with the election commission and district police chief seeking a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the LDF candidate alleged that improper rejection of 348 ballot votes cast by several senior citizens and people with disabilities were rejected by polling officials on flimsy grounds and there was confusion on polling day.

He said he will plead the court to order a fresh counting in view of recovery of another ballot box and its votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ballots, if counted under supervision of court, can change the result of the election, said legal experts, on condition of anonymity.