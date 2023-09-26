Missing Class 10 student in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam found dead, suicide suspected

HYDERABAD: A class 10 student at a private school who had gone missing in Hyderabad’s upscale locality of Raidurgam on Monday evening has been found dead, police said on Tuesday

Police said the boy went missing at 7.30 pm on Monday evening

Police suspect the 14-year-old died by suicide.

Raidurgam police inspector M Mahesh said the boy’s family filed a missing report at 2am.

“We also took up a search for the boy and went through the footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the apartment. On Tuesday morning at around 7 am, the boy’s body was found behind the adjacent block of the same apartment complex,” Mahesh said.

“His father, a businessman and a financial analyst based in Mumbai, told us that the boy was feeling a lot of pressure, but could not explain what kind of pressure it was and the reason for the same. The boy did not leave any suicide note or any such message on his mobile. We need to further investigation in this regard,” the inspector said.

Mahesh said the school authorities have not shared any information that could indicate why the student took the extreme step. The teenager’s friends have said he was into online games.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

