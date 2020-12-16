Missing girl’s skeleton recovered from construction site in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

jaipur

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 09:30 IST

The skeleton of a local 16-year-old girl, who had been missing for the past two months, was recovered from a partially constructed, locked house in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Jawahar Nagar police station Vishwajit Singh said the deceased was identified by her family on the basis of her clothes. The girl’s mother has filed a case against a young man, accusing him of luring and abducting the minor.

The girl was reported missing on October 15. The SHO added that post-mortem will be done on Wednesday. Police are investigating the case and murder sections will be added to the previously registered kidnapping case if the post-mortem confirms it as the cause of death.

“Four new houses are being constructed on the same line in Shivajinagar. Construction was stopped due to a lockdown. However, construction of the ramp was started in front of the gate of one of these houses. On Tuesday afternoon, when the labourer went to install a pipe for water, the skeleton was found,” Singh said.

Police have cordoned off the spot and a team of forensics science laboratory has collected samples.