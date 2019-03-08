Mixed reactions in Ayodhya over Supreme Court mediation decision

Political parties broadly welcomed on Friday the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute to mediation but a number of Hindu groups opposed the efforts, saying it would further delay any resolution in the contentious issue.

Union minister Uma Bharti asserted that she stood for building the Ram temple. “It is important to resolve the issue but it is more important and essential to build a grand temple at Sri Ram Janmbhoomi,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said he respected the SC decision. “We sincerely hope that the people of India will see through the BJP’s duplicity and double speak,” he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati called the move “appreciable” but All India Masjls-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said one of the mediators, Ravi Shankar, should act in an “unbiased” manner.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which spearheads the Ram Temple movement, said it was not optimistic. “More than a dozen efforts have been made to resolve the Ayodhya dispute through mediation. All of them failed due to stubborn approach of Muslim litigants,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expressed its “full faith” in the Supreme Court but said the court “must expedite” and remove “obstacles” in constructing a temple. The VHP termed the process a futile exercise.

The Hindu Mahasabha, representatives of Ram Lalla (infant deity Ram) and the seers of Ayodhya opposed Ravi Shankar’s inclusion in the panel but the Nirmohi Akhada welcomed the court’s decision.

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) welcomed the initiative. AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said, “In the past, we have participated in negotiations and are again ready for talks but I would not like to say anything more at this stage.”

Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari welcomed the decision but questioned the absence of any local representative in the committee.

