Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of MNF winning candidates

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: The counting of votes to decide the next government in Mizoram is currently underway, with the candidates of both the parties - Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) - currently in fray over the 40 total constituencies in the state. While MNF is the ruling party in Mizoram, the exit polls predicted a close fight for power by the opposition ZPM.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at a polling station to cast his vote for Mizoram Assembly elections. (PTI)(PTI)

MNF won the Mizoram assembly elections 2018 with a thumping majority, its MLAs winning 26 out of the total 40 seats. Meanwhile, ZPM won just eight seats, while the Congress party won five.

Here is a list of candidates contesting the Mizoram elections 2023 from the 40 constituencies, and if they are winning or losing from their seats.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing MNF candidates

Constituency MNF candidate name Winning/losing Hachhek Robert Romawia Royte Dampa Lalrintluanga Sailo Mamit Er. H. Lalzirliana Tuirial K. Laldawngliana Kolasib K. Lalrinliana Serlui Lalrinsanga Ralte Tuivawl Lalchhandama Ralte Chalfilh K. Lalhmangaiha Tawi Lairinenga Sailo Aizawl North 1 R. Lalzirliana Aizawl North 2 Vanlalsawma Aizawl North 3 C. Lalmuanpuial Aizawl East 1 Zoramthanga Aizawl East 2 B. Lalawmpuii Aizawl West 1 Zothantluanga Aizawl West 2 Lalruatkima Aizawl West 3 Er. K. Lalsawmvela Aizawl South 1 K. Vanlalvena Aizawl South 2 Denghmingthanga Aizawl South 3 Dr. F. Lalnunmawia Lengteng Dr. L. Thangmawia Tuichang Tawnluia Champhai North Dr. ZR Thiamsanga Champhai South TJ Lalnuntluanga East Tuipui Ramthanmawia Serchhip J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng Tuikum Er. Lalrinawma Hrangturzo Lalremruata Chhangte South Tuipui Dr. R Lalthangliana Lunglei North Dr. Vanlaltanpuia Lunglei East Lawmawma Tochhawng Lunglei West C Lalrinsanga Lunglei South Dr. K. Pachhunga Thorang Er. R. Rohmingliana West Tuipui Prova Chakma Tuichawng Rasik Mohan Chakma Lawngtlai West V. Zirsanga Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua Saiha HC Lalmalsawma Zasai Palak KT Rokhaw

