News / India News / Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of MNF winning candidates

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of MNF winning candidates

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Here is a full list of candidates from MNF contesting the elections, and if they are winning or trailing.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: The counting of votes to decide the next government in Mizoram is currently underway, with the candidates of both the parties - Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) - currently in fray over the 40 total constituencies in the state. While MNF is the ruling party in Mizoram, the exit polls predicted a close fight for power by the opposition ZPM.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at a polling station to cast his vote for Mizoram Assembly elections. (PTI)(PTI)

MNF won the Mizoram assembly elections 2018 with a thumping majority, its MLAs winning 26 out of the total 40 seats. Meanwhile, ZPM won just eight seats, while the Congress party won five.

Here is a list of candidates contesting the Mizoram elections 2023 from the 40 constituencies, and if they are winning or losing from their seats.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: List of winning/losing MNF candidates

ConstituencyMNF candidate nameWinning/losing
Hachhek

Robert Romawia Royte

 
Dampa

Lalrintluanga Sailo

 
Mamit

Er. H. Lalzirliana

 
Tuirial

K. Laldawngliana

 
Kolasib

K. Lalrinliana

 
Serlui

Lalrinsanga Ralte

 
Tuivawl

Lalchhandama Ralte

 
Chalfilh

K. Lalhmangaiha

 
Tawi

Lairinenga Sailo

 
Aizawl North 1

R. Lalzirliana

 
Aizawl North 2

Vanlalsawma

 
Aizawl North 3

C. Lalmuanpuial

 
Aizawl East 1

Zoramthanga

 
Aizawl East 2

B. Lalawmpuii

 
Aizawl West 1

Zothantluanga

 
Aizawl West 2

Lalruatkima

 
Aizawl West 3

Er. K. Lalsawmvela

 
Aizawl South 1

K. Vanlalvena

 
Aizawl South 2

Denghmingthanga

 
Aizawl South 3

Dr. F. Lalnunmawia

 
Lengteng

Dr. L. Thangmawia

 
Tuichang

Tawnluia

 
Champhai North

Dr. ZR Thiamsanga

 
Champhai South

TJ Lalnuntluanga

 
East Tuipui

Ramthanmawia

 
Serchhip

J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng

 
Tuikum

Er. Lalrinawma

 
Hrangturzo

Lalremruata Chhangte

 
South Tuipui

Dr. R Lalthangliana

 
Lunglei North

Dr. Vanlaltanpuia

 
Lunglei East

Lawmawma Tochhawng

 
Lunglei West

C Lalrinsanga

 
Lunglei South

Dr. K. Pachhunga

 
Thorang

Er. R. Rohmingliana

 
West Tuipui

Prova Chakma

 
Tuichawng

Rasik Mohan Chakma

 
Lawngtlai West

V. Zirsanga

 
Lawngtlai East

H. Biakzaua

 
Saiha

HC Lalmalsawma Zasai

 
Palak

KT Rokhaw

 
