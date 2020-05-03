Mizoram brings ordinance for stricter punishment for lockdown violations

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:37 IST

Mizoram on Sunday, promulgated an ordinance making the punishment for violations of lockdown measures more stringent and giving more power to the state to manage the Covid outbreak. Rajasthan had passed a similar ordinance yesterday.

The ordinance was approved in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The Ordinance for Containment and Prevention of COVID-19 provisions for stringent punishment for those violating the lockdown regime and creating public nuisance, said a government statement issued on Sunday.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government will make arrangements to facilitate the return of Mizoram residents stranded in other parts of the country through trains, as permitted by the Centre, officials said.

The Cabinet’s approval of the ordinance comes a week after eight teenagers were beaten up by the members of a local Covid-19 task force allegedly for defying the lockdown orders. According to the Union health ministry data, the state has reported only one case of coronavirus so far.