Mizoram chief minister meets Shah, discusses influx of refugees from Myanmar

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 08:14 AM IST

Over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military seized power there in February last year

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
ByH Lalhlimum

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the influx of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar. In an Instagram post, Zoramthanga said Shah took stock of the situation at the meeting.

Over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military seized power there in February last year. The refugees are mostly from the Chin state and are lodged in relief camps as well as in rented houses. They are being provided with food and other assistance.

Zoramthang, who is on a visit to the national capital until Saturday, also said Shah agreed to visit Mizoram in November to open an Assam Rifles camp at Zokhawsang, about 15 km from Aizawl, at his request. “Although he agreed to my request, he is yet to fix the date.”

Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front government has been demanding the relocation of the base.

