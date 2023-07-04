‘When will it STOP’: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga’s nudge on Manipur violence

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to end violence in neighbouring Manipur, saying it was incumbent upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways to restore peace. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga called for immediate steps to restore peace in Manipur (Twitter/ZoramthangaCM)

“The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30am, July the 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day,” Zoramthanga said in the post.

Also read: Kuki militant group leader’s house burnt down in Manipur; no casualties

At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Over 120 people have been killed, more than 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population — and tribal communities, especially Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts.

“When will it STOP?” said a poster accompanying the chief minister’s post on Twitter, a question that figured in the text of the post as well as he consoled “my Manipuri Zo Ethnic brethren” who had suffered and lost their loved ones in the violence. The Kuki-Zomi tribe comes under the larger “Zo” ethnic umbrella.

“I wish not to see any more pictures and video clips of churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is ONLY one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!” Zoramthanga said.

The Mizoram chief minister’s message underlined that the situation hadn’t improved as they had hoped.

Also read: ‘Won’t allow creation of separate administration at any cost’, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

“The brutal violence in Manipur has resulted in Internally Displaced People (IDP) to the tune of 12,000 in Mizoram. Refugees and/or IDPs from Manipur, Myanmar & Bangladesh have risen to over 50,000. I wish & pray that the Central Govt., on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand.”

On May 27, the chief minister asked union home minister Amit Shah for ₹10 crore to support the displaced persons from Manipur. Mizoram currently has 12,301 IDPs from Manipur in 11 districts, with 13 relief camps in Aizawl district and 14 relief camps in Kolasib district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON