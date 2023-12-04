Mizoram CM Zoramthanga loses Aizawl East I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga in assembly election

Mizoram election results 2023: Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East I seat to his nearest rival Lalthansanga of ZPM. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

This is a major victory for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as the six-party alliance is set to form a government in Mizoram. With the counting still underway, ZPM is leading on 27 out of the total 40 constituencies in the state.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's party MNF first won the elections in 2018, forming the government with a thumping majority. However, his loss on his own seat proves to be a major setback for the ruling party.

Rival candidate Lalthansanga won the Aizawl East I seat with a margin of over 2100 votes. The winning candidate had over 8000 votes after the third round of counting, leading to Zoramthanga's defeat.

Meanwhile, ZPM has already starting celebrating, crossing the halfway mark of constituencies early in the day when the vote counting began. At around 11 am on December 3, it was clear that ZPM will be forming the new government.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023

With Zoramthanga losing from his seat and his party MNF failing to win the required vote share to form the government again, it is expected that ZPM founder Lalduhoma will take the post.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma, who founded the alliance in 2017, won from his seat Serchhip, defeating the Congress and MNF candidate. It is likely that the formal announcement of MNF conceding defeat in the elections will be done soon.