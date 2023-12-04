Mizoram election results 2023: ZPM's CM face Lalduhoma wins Serchhip seat

Mizoram election results 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat, defeating MNF's J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes, in the Mizoram assembly election 2023. The ZPM, a six-party alliance, was heading towards forming the government on it own in Mizoram. File photo: Lalduhoma.(Mizoram assembly official website)

At 12 noon, the Election Commission trends showed the ZPM leading in 27 of the 40 seats. Among these ZPM has so far clinched 12 wins on Monday as the counting of votes proceeded further. Chief minister Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. Rural development minister Lalruatkima lost to ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II seat by 4,819 votes.

Health minister R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui seat by 135 votes.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats, and 21 is the majority mark.

The counting of votes, which began at 8am, was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.