Mizoram Police enters UK based World Book of Records

Mizoram Police have been awarded prestigious Gold Edition 2022 certificates by the United Kingdom-based World Book of Records for the 'dedication and devotion' of its officers.

Police in the northeastern state tweeted Monday night and shared news of awards for 'seizure of the largest consigments of smuggled exotic animals' (468 species) in May and 'carrying out mega disposal of narcotics substances' (930.229 kg) in June.

"Finally, we have it in our hands. dedication and devotion of our officers and staff was widely acclaimed and duly recognised," the tweet read.

The World Book of Records is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records worldwide. Its primary objective is to record, honour, list and appreciate, authenticate and adjudicate events which can be termed as activities of world standard.

Pu Lalhuliana Fanai, deputy inspector general (CID) received the certificates on behalf of the Mizoram police force in Madhya , where the ceremony was held.

"We dedicate these awards to our family members, who remained in the background and supported us in all our endeavours. Public support and faith also makes us strong and motivated. We will continue to strive to win many such laurels in future, too," Mizoram Police said.