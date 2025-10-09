Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that the tourism industry in the state has seen rapid growth as the tourist footfall has increased by 139.5 per cent in 2024-2025 in comparison to the previous financial year. Mizoram tourist footfall increases by 139.50 per cent in 2024-25: CM

Addressing the second day of Mizoram Travel Fest here, Lalduhoma said that the increasing inflow of visitors has contributed significantly to the state's economy.

"The tourism industry in Mizoram is growing rapidly. According to statistics, the number of tourist arrivals has increased by 139.50 per cent in 2024-25 compared to the previous year," he said.

The chief minister also expressed confidence that this trend will continue to grow in the coming years.

He said that Mizo people should show hospitality and must be accommodating to tourists from other communities to ensure that Mizoram becomes a welcoming destination for all.

"If the Mizos truly live out the beautiful values of their culture and Mizo code of ethics - selflessness, hospitality, respect to elders and integrity - Mizoram and its people will not only benefit economically, but their reputation will increase," Lalduhoma said.

He said that most tourists, who will visit the state in the future, will be fellow Indians and they should not be feared or looked down upon.

Instead, the tourists should be treated well, welcomed warmly and encouraged to visit more, he said.

Citing that tourism brings great economic benefits, the people of the state should continue to work sincerely and wisely, making the best use of their available resources.

During the event, the state Tourism and the Environment, Forest & Climate Change departments signed an agreement to promote eco-tourism.

According to the Tourism department, about 5.24 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024-2025 against 2.19 lakh in 2023-2024 fiscal. Of those who visited the state in 2024-25, 98.87 per cent were domestic visitors.

The tourist footfall in 2022-23 was over 2.22 lakh of which 2.18 lakh were from within the country and 3,551 were foreigners, the department said.

The tourist footfall in the state was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was 20,564 in 2020-21 fiscal, 1.32 lakh in 2021-22 and 2.22 lakh in 2022-23, the department said.

According to officials, the footfall in the current fiscal is expected be higher than the previous years due to the opening of railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl.

