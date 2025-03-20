Mizoram woman held for attempting to sell her 2 children due to poverty: Police

AIZAWL: A 25-year-old woman from Mizoram was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to sell her two minor children, allegedly due to poverty and debt, in Champhai, police said. The woman who was arrested had a history of loan defaults, owing over ₹ 50,000 to private lenders

The woman, Lalsangpuii, allegedly used a mobile phone application to search for potential buyers and approached a woman she thought might be interested in purchasing her children, aged six and one-and-a-half years, an officer said.

“The woman had a history of loan defaults, owing over ₹50,000 to private lenders. She also had loan defaults with a private bank, the total outstanding amount of which she couldn’t ascertain,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Champhai Police took action after the chairman of the Mizoram Child Welfare Committee (CWC) filed an FIR against her under charges of attempted human trafficking and provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“During interrogation, she said it was an act of desperation driven by extreme poverty and heavy indebtedness. She claimed she was unaware that her actions violated the law,” an investigating officer (IO) said.

“The elder daughter was taken into the custody of the Child Welfare Committee for protection, while the younger child is currently under the care of her father. Necessary support will be provided to the children,” the police officer said.