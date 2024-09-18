MK Stalin ‘shocked’ by threats to ‘brother’ Rahul Gandhi: ‘Centre must act’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said he was deeply shocked by media reports on alleged threats issued against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore. (AFP)

“Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that Rahul Gandhi ‘will meet the same fate as his grandmother,’ and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats,” MK Stalin wrote on X.

“My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation,” he added.

MK Stalin further said the Centre must swiftly act to ensure protection for the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

“The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy,” he said.

Remarks against Rahul Gandhi



Last week, the Congress shared a clip of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah purportedly "threatening" Rahul Gandhi.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared a video on X in which BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah was purportedly saying: "Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (Rahul Gandhi, refrain from such things, otherwise in the coming time, you will also suffer the same fate as your grandmother)".

On September 16, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said that he would give ₹11 lakh as reward to anyone who “chops off” the tongue of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He had made the remark while criticising Gandhi over his statements on caste-based reservation, delivered during his trip to the United States.

Days later, he courted another controversy by saying he would “bury Congress dogs” who would try to enter an event attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.