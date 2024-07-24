MK Stalin’s warning to PM Narendra Modi: ‘You will be isolated’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would be isolated if he ran the government according to his “political likes and dislikes”. Attacking the PM over budgetary allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Stalin wrote on X that by mollifying his allies PM Modi can save his regime but not the country. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (PTI)

The attack came hours after the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, claiming other states had been discriminated against by the Centre in the Budget.

MK Stalin accused PM Modi of avenging those who "defeated you" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi You said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday's #Budget2024 will save your regime, not India! Run the government in general. Don't be bent on avenging those who have yet defeated you. I am bound to advise that if you run the government according to your political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated," he wrote on X in Tamil.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must follow MK Stalin and work for people who didn't vote for him.

“I think the time has come for the PM to take some good advice from and follow our CM MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said - I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me, it is my duty. Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties which are supporting him,” Maran said, reported ANI.

In the Rajya Sabha today, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Union Budget for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal year provided funds and schemes for only two states – Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

All other states did not find any mention, he said, terming the budget a "kursi-bachao" document.

In the Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ₹60,000 crore for Bihar and pledged support to get ₹15,000 crore in assistance from multilateral agencies for the southern state. Both states had been pressing the government to accord them the special status.

Sitharamanm today said all the states never found a mention in any of the previous Budgets, including those presented by the Congress.