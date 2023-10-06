MLA seeks probe into graft charge against Kerala CM’s daughter

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan lodged a complaint with the state Vigilance Director on Thursday seeking a probe into a corruption allegation against an IT company owned by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena in connection with the suspicious payments made by an Ernakulam-based chemical manufacturing firm to Veena and her firm over three years. Congress MLA seeks probe into corruption allegations against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter. (PTI)

Kuzhalnadan, a first-time MLA and general secretary of the Congress state unit, told reporters, “I have been raising this issue both inside the Assembly and among the public.

I have always maintained that I am not creating a smoke screen or trying to get media attention. Prima facie, there is clinching evidence.

To this date, the chief minister and the concerned parties have been unable to give convincing answers to clear the public’s doubts.

That’s why, I have filed an official complaint along with evidence and proof demanding a vigilance probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

Kuzhalnadan has said that he has proof of Vijayan’s complicity. A row broke out in July after it emerged that a slew of payments to the tune of ₹1.73 crore over three years were made by the public-limited Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Veena and her firm Exalogica Private Limited despite the latter not rendering any services.

On June 12, the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board had ruled that the payments could not be considered as ‘business expenses’ as the services were not rendered by Veena’s firm.

The Opposition parties like the Congress and BJP questioned the motives of the payments and asked what deals were signed in exchange for money.

Vijayan has earlier rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him.

