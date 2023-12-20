MLAs cannot call meet of officers, says Haryana CM

The members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) do not have executive powers and cannot officially summon meeting of the officers, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. Being elected representatives of the public, the MLAs can, however, seek information about development projects from officers, he added. The MLAs do not have executive powers, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT)

Khattar said this while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Rohtak, BB Batra, during the zero hour on Tuesday. Batra was referring to a August 25 communication issued by the chief secretary’s office.

“The MLAs do not have executive powers and cannot officially summon meeting of the officers.They can visit government offices and obtain information about development projects in their areas from officers,” he said.

The CM said that they will also be able to call officers to the rest house to discuss the development issues. However, they “cannot call a meeting of officers or chair open darbars”, as per the August 25 communication, he added.