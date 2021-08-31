MLA’s son, 6 others die in fatal Bengaluru crash

Seven people, including the son of a Tamil Nadu lawmaker, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday after their “overspeeding” vehicle slammed into roadside structures at the Koramangala area here, police said.

Six people died on the spot and the seventh died on the way to hospital, officials said, identifying one of the victims as the son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash. All of the victims were between the age of 20 and 30 and an investigation has been opened to determine if it was a case of drunken driving

According to joint commissioner of police (traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda, the incident took place at around 1.45 am. “The Audi with seven occupants was completely mangled in the accident. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts, so the airbags did not open,” Gowda said.

“Traffic police personnel reached the location within 10 minutes of the accident and were rushing an injured person to the hospital but he died on the way,” he added. The group comprised of four men and three women.

Explaining the sequence of events, an officer from Adugodi traffic police station said the group was on their way from Sony signal junction towards Forum Mall when they crashed.

“CCTV footage from a nearby building showed the car passing through in a fraction of a second. Looking at the footage, we suspect the car was going over 150 km per hour,” the officer said, preferring anonymity.

“The car lost control and first rammed into the bollards on the road. After hitting the bollards, the vehicle crashed into a wall of the Punjab National Bank building. Since the ground floor of the building was slightly elevated, the car hit a solid concrete block,” the officer added.

A resident in the area, Vishwanath, said he rushed out after he heard a loud noise. “When I came out, there were some autorickshaw drivers who were standing around the spot. There was a lot of smoke coming from the vehicle and even though we wanted to check on them, someone said the car could explode, so we were uncertain. We soon decided to pour water on the car and pull the bodies out,” he said.

Vishwanath said one person was found alive after he was heard coughing inside the car. “He was coughing. So, we pulled him out first and the police took him to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Others were already dead by then. There were three people in the front and four at the back. It was a horrible scene,” he added.

Adugodi traffic police have filed a case under section 279 (rash driving on a public way) and section 304 (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “As per preliminary investigation, this is a case of over-speeding and negligent driving. We will know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol after the post-mortem analysis,” Gowda said.

The deceased were identified as Karuna Sagar, Prakash’s son, Karuna’s fiance Bindu, Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohit.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin condoled the death of his party legislator’s son in the mishap. “I don’t know how to console Prakash, who has lost his dear son,” he said in a statement in Chennai. He extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

The MLA was in Chennai when he learnt about the accident and left for Hosur soon after, news agency PTI reported. His elder brother Chandrappa arrived at St John’s Hospital here to receive the body after the post-mortem. “A big tragedy has befallen us. I am not in a position to say anything,” he told reporters.

Rohit’s relatives said they were informed about the tragedy by police around 3 am. “We were told that he had gone out with his friends. We got a call and when we reached the police station, they showed us some photos of the accident and said he had died. Rohit’s parents had passed away and he was working in a private firm in Bengaluru,” a relative said.