MLC polls in Andhra, Telangana likely on Nov 29

The Election Commission on Monday said the notification for the conduct of elections to six seats in the Telangana state legislative council and three in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council under the state legislature quota will be issued on Tuesday.

According to the schedule announced by the EC, the filing of nominations will commence on Tuesday, and the last date for the same will be November 16. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 17, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 22. The polling, if required, will be held on November 29 from 9 am to 4 pm; and the counting of votes will take place on the same day from 5 pm.

The vacancies in the two-state legislative councils have arisen due to the completion of the term of the sitting MLCs. In Andhra Pradesh, the term of three MLCs – Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani (YSR Congress party), Mohammed Ahmed Shariff (Telugu Desam Party) and Somu Veerraju (Bharatiya Janata Party) – ended on May 31 last.

Similarly, the term of six MLCs in Telangana -- Akula Lalitha, Mohammed Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Vidyasagar Nethi, Venkateshwartu Rodakunti and Kadiyam Srihari (all Telangana Rashtra Samithi) – came to an end on June 3.

The elections, supposed to be held in May, were postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The EC said it would take up the election after the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold above mentioned biennial elections.

These MLCs have to be elected by the members of the state legislative assembly (MLAs). The YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the TRS in Telangana are expected to win the seats, as they have sufficient MLAs.