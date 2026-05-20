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Mob kills Odisha man on suspicion of black magic, body burnt to erase evidence

The man was staying with his brother and sister-in-law at the village after his wife abandoned him seven years ago.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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A mob dragged a man out of his house in Odisha's Cuttack district, lynched him on the suspicion of practising black magic and then burnt his body to erase evidence, following which 25 people were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

An Odisha man was lynched and his body torched in suspicion of black magic.(HT)

While the incident occurred on May 10, the arrests were made on Tuesday, a day after the victim's father lodged a formal complaint with the police.

ALSO READ: ‘Priest’ dupes family of 1.6 cr claiming to rid them of ‘black magic’

In the complaint, Sweta Behera claimed that his son, Tikima Behera, was dragged out of the house in Talamunduli village and beaten up by the mob on May 10, leading to his death. His body was burnt to erase evidence, the father alleged.

He mentioned that Tikima Behera was staying with his brother and sister-in-law at the village after his wife abandoned him seven years ago.

 
cuttack district odisha
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