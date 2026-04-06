Thane: A Thane-based family allegedly lost ₹1.66 crore over two years after a man posing as a priest convinced them to spend on black magic rituals, police said. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. ‘Priest’ dupes family of ₹1.6 cr claiming to rid them of ‘black magic’

The Kasarwadavali Police have booked the accused under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

According to the police, the family lives in Hiranandani Estate in Thane. The father and son work in one of the top corporate firms in India. The father and son are employed with leading corporate firms in the city. They first met the accused, identified as Manjunath Shetty, at a community event in January 2024.

The family told Shetty that they were facing financial difficulties, and he allegedly told them he would consult another priest, identified as Dixit, based in Kasargod, Kerala. Days later, he claimed that the family’s financial troubles were caused by black magic performed by relatives who were jealous of their success.

To remove the effects, Shetty advised the family to conduct multiple rituals and undertake visits to 12 jyotirlingas. He also warned them that if the rituals were not completed on time, the family might face misfortune. Around the same period, the head of the family was involved in a minor car accident, which police said further reinforced their belief in the accused’s claims.

When the family said they would not be able to travel, Shetty allegedly collected ₹10 lakh between February and April 2024 to perform rituals on their behalf. Later, Shetty informed the family that there was a court case against him and that he needed money for legal expenses. He claimed that if he failed to pay, he would be jailed, which would disrupt the on-going rituals and bring bad omens to their lives.

Between January 2024 and January 2026, he allegedly collected ₹1.66 crore through bank transfers and cash in multiple installments. The family later realised that no rituals had been performed and approached the police last week.

N B Kolhatkar, senior police inspector of Kasarwadavali police, told HT, “We have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the Black Magic and Human Sacrifice Act. The accused is currently absconding. Considering the complex nature of the crime, the case has been transferred to the Thane crime branch for further investigation to ascertain if a larger racket is involved.”