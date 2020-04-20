Mob tries to prevent burial of Chennai doc who died of Covid-19, 20 arrested

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:55 IST

The body of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon who died of Covid-19 on Sunday night was not permitted a proper burial by locals, who attacked the funeral group out of fear of the spread of coronavirus.

According to Ministry of health and family welfare guidelines, it is safe to bury or cremate the body of someone who has died due to the coronavirus, as long as precautions of hand hygiene, wearing of masks, disinfecting the body bag, and maintaining distance from the body, are maintained.

However, the family and doctor friends of Dr Samuel Hercules, a director of a private hospital, were attacked by locals at a city cemetery. The ambulance staff was also reportedly attacked. The burial eventually took place later at night, in the presence of police personnel.

The police have also reportedly filed cases against 20 persons for last night’s attack.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr Beela Rajesh tweeted, “Saluatations to Dr. Simon Hercules for his exemplary service in the fight against Covid19. Let us stand by each and every healthcare worker, they are the real heroes.”