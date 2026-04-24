...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mock drill in Punjab tonight, locals asked to keep lights off | Know time, dos and don'ts

Mock drill in Punjab: Residents have been urged to switch off non-essential lights during the mock drill period.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 01:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

A blackout mock drill is scheduled in Punjab on Friday, April 24, night to assess emergency preparedness. This exercise will reportedly be held in designated areas, with the objective of strengthening the civil defence system. Mock drills will also be held in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

The mock drill exercise in Punjab will be held to oversee civil defence preparedness (PTI/File)

As part of the mock drill, sirens will be sounded to warn of an air raid, according to the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), HT reported earlier.

Punjab mock drill time

The mock drill exercise will reportedly be held between 8 pm to 8:15 pm in parts of Punjab on Friday.

Residents have been urged to switch off non-essential lights during the mock drill period.

Essential services will continue uninterrupted.

The mock exercise will commence with an air raid warning signal, which will be disseminated through sirens featuring a high-low pitch for two minutes.

During the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in specific areas identified by the respective deputy commissioners-cum-controllers, civil defence, according to the earlier HT report.

Where will mock drill be held in Punjab?

In Jammu and Kashmir, district administrations in Kupwara and Anantnag have announced similar drills as part of emergency preparedness efforts. In Kupwara, the exercise is scheduled for April 24, with a preparatory drill at 3:30 pm and a blackout from 8 pm to 8:10 pm.

In Anantnag, the drill will be conducted on April 23. Residents have been instructed to switch off all sources of illumination, including inverter lights, solar lights, torches, mobile flashlights, and vehicle lights, immediately after the siren, and to draw curtains to prevent light emission.

The mock drill comes close to the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor strikes that India carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7 last year. A nationwide mock drill was held before the Operation Sindoor strikes as well last year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

drill punjab
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Mock drill in Punjab tonight, locals asked to keep lights off | Know time, dos and don'ts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.