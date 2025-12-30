MoD signs deals worth 4,666 crore for carbines, heavy-weight torpedoes

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Tuesday signed two contracts worth ₹4,666 crore to equip the army and navy with close-quarter battle carbines, and the navy with heavy-weight torpedoes to sharpen their combat readiness of the two services. The navy operates six Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines built under a ₹ 23,562-crore programme called Project 75 (X/indiannavy)

The contract for more than 4.25 lakh carbines worth ₹2,770 crore was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, the defence ministry said. These carbines will replace the existing decades-old sub machine guns based on a 1940s design,

This marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with a world-class lethal carbine, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision, it said in a statement.

The new carbines will address a long-standing need, and the order comes after several failed attempts to buy the weapon. The contract has been awarded to Bharat Forge and Adani Group’s PLR Systems -- the lowest and the second-lowest bidders -- in the ratio of 60:40, HT has learnt. The deliveries will begin in a year.

“As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces. The contract highlights the synergy between the government and the private sector which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative,” the defence ministry said.

The ₹1,896-crore contract for the procurement and integration of 48 heavy-weight torpedoes along with associated equipment for the Kalvari-class submarines was signed with WASS Submarine Systems SRL, Italy.

“The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari-class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030,” it said.

The navy operates six Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines built under a ₹23,562-crore programme called Project 75. The submarines were constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, with technology transfer from French firm Naval Group.

“These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features. The acquisition underscores the government’s commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capabilities weapons,” the ministry added.

In the financial year 2025-26, the ministry has signed capital contracts worth ₹1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the armed forces.

The new contracts were signed a day after the defence acquisition council (DAC) gave its initial approval to the purchase of military hardware worth ₹79,000 crore, including beyond-visual-range missiles, loitering munitions, long-range rockets, radars, and drone detection and interception systems, to boost the military’s combat readiness.