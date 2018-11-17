Moderate polling recorded in Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections

Moderate polling was recorded in the first phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as people came out to exercise their franchise despite calls for boycott and terror threats.

Till afternoon, as per updates, Uri block in Baramulla district recorded the highest polling with 43% votes while Kunzer block recorded a mere 6.85% polling.

Till 11 am, Kashmir valley saw 19.9% voting while 11.3% voters cast the ballot at polling booths in Ladakh. The total voting in Kashmir division was recorded at 18.5%. Officials said the total number of electorate in these polling stations was 1,61,680.

In Jammu region, Kishtwar saw 17.5% polling till 10 am, Doda 27.9%, Ramban 25.1%, Udhampur 11.3 %, Kathua 15.5%, Rajouri 21.7% and Poonch 18.2%.

Serpentine queues were seen outside the polling booths, especially in Balhama, Uri, Udhampur, Ganderbal, Manjakote and Panjgrain blocks.

As many as 427 candidates are in the fray, contesting for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards in this phase of the Panchayat elections.

While separatists have called for a boycott of the polls, militants have threatened to target anyone taking part in these elections.

The government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas where polls are taking place so as to enable the voters to cast their vote.

The polls will be held in nine phases and the model code of conduct will remain in force till the election process is completed. The voting for the succeeding phases will take place on November 20, 24, 27, 29, December 1, 4, 8 and 11. Counting will take place on the days of polling.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 13:03 IST