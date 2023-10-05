Modi as ‘Jumla boy’, Rahul as ‘Ravan’: Congress, BJP's poster war on social media

As the election season is nearing, the fight between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on social media on Thursday with both parties engaging in a poster war against one another. While Congress shared posters calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest liar”, BJP hit back by calling Rahul Gandhi “Ravan”.

On Wednesday, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Congress shared a picture of PM Modi and Amit Shah - that looked like a movie poster - with the text “PM Narendra Modi as Jumla boy” written on it. The party captioned the post with: “Going to hit the election rally soon.”

Another post had “Who is the biggest liar” written on it with PM Modi's picture next to “Me”.

This resulted in the BJP hitting back sharply at the Congress party. The saffron party shared a poster on X of Rahul Gandhi with several heads - depicting Ravana - with the text "Bharat khatre mein hai (India is in danger) written on it.

“The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat,” the BJP captioned it.

Congress leader slams BJP's poster on Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders criticised the BJP harshly over the poster on Rahul Gandhi, calling it “unacceptable”.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh questioned the real intent of the “atrocious graphic” portraying Gandhi as Ravan and said it is “clearly to incite and provoke violence”.

“What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying @RahulGandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India,” he wrote on X.

The Congress leader further called Modi a “pathological liar” and said, “For him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous…We will not be intimidated!”

