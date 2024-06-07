 Modi attacks opposition for raising doubts about EVMs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Modi attacks opposition for raising doubts about EVMs

ByVrinda Tulsian
Jun 07, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Modi hit out at the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for complaining about the transparency in EVMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the opposition for raising doubts about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying it wanted people to stop believing in democracy and the democratic process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“These people [Opposition] had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM. But by the evening of June 4 [when Lok Sabha election results were announced].... EVM shut them up. This is the strength of India’s democracy, its fairness...I hope I will not get to hear about EVM for five years. In 2029, perhaps they will again harp on EVM...The country will never forgive them,” Modi said in his speech as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) passed a resolution naming him the leader of its parliamentary party.

Modi hit out at the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for complaining to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court about the transparency in EVMs. “They interfered so much in the Election Commission’s work. There was only one party outside the Supreme Court...those who distrust democracy used the Supreme Court to stop the electoral process. ...They attacked... [ECI] so that the results of the election do not come out.”

He accused the opposition of trying to defame India. “This was part of a conspiracy.” He accused the opposition of increasing distrust in Indian technologies and democracy across the world. “This distrust in technology is not just shown in EVM but also in UPI [Unified Payments Interface]. This is a matter of concern that they are going around and saying that democracy in India is dead...now the world will also be attracted to know and understand the diversity, vastness, and the depth of India’s democracy...”

