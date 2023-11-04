Congress leaders and their announcements — both are filmy: PM Modi

Congress leaders are “filmy” and so are their dialogues and announcements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as he took a jibe at the opposition party’s leaders in the state over their “tear clothes” remarks.

Narendra Modi (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the Congress of doing dynastic politics, Modi, who was speaking at a rally in Ratlam, said the Congress leaders were only concerned about the future of their children. On the other hand, the prime minister added, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was working for the “present and future of your children”.

Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

“A competition of tearing clothes is going on between two Congress leaders,” Modi said, in an apparent dig at former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh. “The Congress leaders are filmy, their dialogues are filmy, their announcements are filmy, their characters too are filmy, and when a character is filmy, then obviously the scene too will be filmy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a purported video last month, Nath could be heard telling some Congress workers that they should “tear up the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh”, when he was asked about the choice of party candidates in a particular area. After the video went viral on social media, prompting the BJP to raise factionalism in the opposition party, both Nath and Digvijaya Singh made light of the episode.

Madhya Pradesh polls: Why is Congress again banking on OBC politics for power

Modi said this was just a “trailer”, the real picture of the Congress will be seen after the BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh on December 3. After the results, the real conflict within the Congress will unfold, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If given an opportunity, Congress leaders will tear the clothes of the public, Modi said. “This is not a fight for the chief minister’s chair... This is a fight for the future of their sons who will get hold of Congress in the state...,” he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister also announced that the BJP-led Union government will extend for five years the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free ration scheme, covering 800 million people. Earlier in the day, he had made the same announcement during a poll rally in Durg in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

“Free ration scheme’s tenure is going to be completed in December but it will be extended for the five years. This is Modi’s guarantee that the stoves will keep burning in the homes of my 80 crore countrymen,” he said at Ratlam. “When Modi gives a guarantee, he also guarantees to fulfil it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also accused the Congress of being “anti-tribal”, saying the party opposed the candidature of the first tribal woman president of the country Droupadi Murmu by fielding a former BJP leader (Yashwant Sinha) against her.

“This has angered the tribal community in the country and it is in the mood to punish Congress,” he said, adding that the welfare of tribals is BJP’s top priority.

Read Here | No anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, BJP will retain power: Prahlad Singh Patel

Modi’s statement came hours after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a rally in Dindori, alleged that president Murmu was not invited to inaugurate the new parliament building “because she is a tribal”.

“Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new building of Parliament. PM Modi did not invite her because she is a tribal,” Kharge alleged. “Similarly, former president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the parliament building because he is a Dalit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his address, Modi said there is no section of people that was not deceived by the Congress. “The Congress makes the misleading promise of farm loan waiver in every election but its record shows that farmers never get the benefit… instead Congress leaders and their supporters get the benefit,” he alleged.

Exuding confidence of a BJP win in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls, Modi said, “This storm in support of BJP in Madhya Pradesh is amazing. Those who keep multiplying and dividing while sitting in Delhi, their calculations will change today,” he said. “Now the discussion will not be about who will win, the discussion will be about whether or not the BJP will get two-third majority.”

The BJP government at the Centre has constructed 40 million houses for the poor, including 5 million in Madhya Pradesh in the past 10 years, Modi said, adding these houses were registered in the name of the women of a family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON