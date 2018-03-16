Modi government has enough numbers to defeat TDP’s no-confidence motion

Notwithstanding the TDP quitting the NDA, the BJP-led government still has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha having the support of around 315 members and on its own has 274 -- well above the current halfway mark of 270.

After the recent losses in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls, the BJP on its own has 274 members and the allies account for 41 members.

They include a sulking Shiv Sena (18), which has still not said which way it will vote in a no-confidence motion by the TDP.

The others are the Lok Janshakti Party (6), Akali Dal (4), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (3), Apna Dal (2), JD-U (2) and AINRC, JKPDP, NPP, PMK, SDF, Swabhimani Paksha -- all one each.

The AIADMK, which had contested the 2014 polls against the BJP but is generally seen to be its ally, has 37 MPs.

The TDP, which withdrew support to the Modi government and has moved a no-confidence motion, has 16 MPs while the YSRCP, which has also moved a no-confidence motion has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

It remains to be seen whether the TDP and YSRCP, which involved in a competitive one-up manship would vote on similar lines on the motion. Similar is the position of BJP ally PMK in Tamil Nadu which is also upset with the Modi government for not taking steps to implement the Supreme Court judgment in the Cauvery water issue by setting up a river water management board.