LIVE: TDP decides to quit NDA over special Andhra status, say reports; to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its MPs resigned as ministers in the Narendra Modi government to protest the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

An official communique said the party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, PTI reported.

Union ministers – P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary – had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the morning.

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said.

The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.

10:44am: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee supports TDP. “I welcome the TDP’s decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” she says according to ANI.

10:40am: Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says BJP will decide on action after Parliament session. “Will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way, it is election year and every state has demands and issues. It is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament,” ANI quotes him as saying on BJP-TDP break-up.

10:36am: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy says party will support no-confidence motion against the Centre by Telugu Desam Party & YSR Congress Party: ANI

10:25am: TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu and others address the media in Delhi. Say the BJP stand for ‘Break Janta Promise’, according to ANI.

10:10am: “TDP withdrew support from NDA, which did injustice to AP, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA govt,” ANI quotes the Andhra Pradesh CMO.

9:50am: TDP MP Thota Narsimhan says, “Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today. We have decided... we are out of the NDA,” according to ANI.

9:30am: AP minster KS Jawahar says the BJP has cheated Telugu people, and so the party will move a no-confidence motion in Parliament, ANI reports.

TDP versus NDA

The sudden outburst of popular Telugu actor-turned-Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at a public meeting in Guntur on Wednesday night, where he targeted the TDP and the YSR Congress, is understood to have made Naidu shift even further from NDA.

In his teleconference with party MPs on Thursday morning, Naidu said he suspected that the top BJP leadership could be behind the actor’s aggressive attack on the TDP government.

The TDP president alleged the top leadership in Delhi was trying to replicate the Tamil Nadu experiment in Andhra Pradesh.

“There are some big elements behind the conspiracy. The players in the game are in the state. They are trying to weaken the politically strong states through the Tamil Nadu type politics. But, neither Andhra Pradesh nor TDP is so vulnerable to become victims. We will thwart those attempts. Those who conspire will bite the dust,” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister is said to have told his MPs.

TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and YS Chowdary last week resigned from the Union council of ministers in what the party said was the first step in its divorce from the NDA. If their demands were not met even after pulling out the ministers, the TDP said it will consider quitting the ruling coalition.

The BJP rejected Naidu’s charge that the central government led by Narendra Modi neglected Andhra, saying the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also went out of its way to help the state.

‘Raw deal’

Naidu’s TDP has been protesting against the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the Union budget and also non-implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including granting of special category status to the state.

The party said the budget was disappointing and none of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act found any mention in the budget. Special package in lieu of special category status, creation of a railway zone and completion of the Polavaram irrigation project are the key demands of the TDP.

The Centre tried to pacify its ally last week, saying every commitment made during the 2014 bifurcation of the state to create Telangana would be honoured. “We are committed to giving monetary equivalent to special status to Andhra Pradesh,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

Jaitley said the special category status existed when the state was bifurcated, but such treatment is now constitutionally restricted to just the North-Eastern states and the three hilly states after the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.

However, he said the Centre is committed to funding all of Andhra Pradesh’s programmes to the tune of 90%, which is equivalent to the aid special category states get, through other means like external agencies. The Centre, he added, is even willing to accept the state government’s suggestion of routing such funds through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Political equations

The TDP also has to deal with YSR Congress Party headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

The party also announced earlier that party MPs will resign from Parliament on April 6, the last day of the second leg of the budget session, if the demand for special category status is not met by April 5.

YSR Congress won eight seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and remains TDP’s main rival in Andhra Pradesh, a state which Chandrababu Naidu won from the Congress after 10 years. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made special category status an election issue for the party.

Of the total 175 assembly constituencies, the TDP won 102 seats in 2014. It doesn’t have to depend on the support of the four BJP legislators to maintain a majority, an advantage that Naidu wants to leverage.

The BJP’s two ministers in the Naidu government – health minister Kamineni Srinivas and endowments minister P Manikyala Rao – also quit after the TDP MPs announced they were resigning from the NDA.

No confidence motion

Before any vote takes place, the notice needs the support of 50 MPs ‘in an orderly house’. It is not clear the notice will get that on Friday.

With a comfortable majority in the house, the government is safe and will cruise through, even if the motion is admitted.

The YSRCP has nine MPs, but four have defected, leaving it with an effective strength of five; the TDP has 16 MPs, and it can’t risk not supporting a motion that purportedly has the state’s best interests in mind.

YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy submitted a notice with the Lok Sabha secretariat, desiring to move a no confidence motion on Friday. Reddy has also written a letter seeking support from all non-NDA parties. The party initially planned to the motion on March 21, but advanced it amid apprehension that Parliament might adjourn sine die early in the wake of disruptions.

The budget session is scheduled to end on April 6.

The Congress, with 48 MPs, and the Trinamool Congress, with 34, were yet to take a call on the no-confidence motion late on Thursday.

The government, which has 307 MPs in the Lok Sabha (excluding TDP), is confident that the notice itself will not amount to much.