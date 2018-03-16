Andhra special status: Sources say TDP to pull out of NDA, will move no-trust motion against Modi govt

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to pull out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, its president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu told party MPs on Friday, eight days after withdrawing two of its ministers from the Narendra Modi cabinet. (Live Updates)

The TDP has also given the notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government for denying Andhra Pradesh the special category status, as promised during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Sources in the TDP said Naidu told the party’s legislator that he decided to withdraw support from the NDA for the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu communicated this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs.

“The TDP politburo unanimously decided to withdraw support from the NDA. The TDP also decided to introduce the no-confidence motion on the NDA government,” a senior leader of the party said.

Shortly after the meeting, TDP member of Parliament Thota Narasimham gave a notice to Lok Sabha secretariat to move the no-confidence motion on Friday.

The Lok Sabha is expected to see a high voltage drama on Friday as Naidu’s main rival, the YSR Congress, too, has given the notice to move a no-confidence motion.

The two parties are engaged in a competitive politics over the special category status. The TDP pulled out its two ministers from the Modi government last week and the YSR Congress of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his MPs will resign from Parliament if the special status was not announced by April 4.

The Centre has expressed helpless to meet the special category status demand saying such a preference was not possible to any state after the implementation of the 14th finance commission.

The two Andhra Pradesh parties have alleged it was an injustice to the state, which was promised a special status at the time of the split.

Naidu also said he will write to the BJP’s president Amit Shah explaining the reasons for the withdrawal from the NDA and breaking alliance with the saffron party.

According to a leader familiar with the developments, Naidu reportedly told the party MPs and politburo members that though the TDP wanted to continue in the NDA despite withdrawing from the central government only with a hope that the Centre would concede at least some of the demands.

“However, after seeing the way the Centre rejecting outright our demand for separate railway zone for Visakhapatnam and denial of viability gap funding for the Kakinada petrochemical complex, it is pretty clear that the BJP has no concern for the state,” he said.

Naidu also pointed out that railway minister Piyush Goel had refused to meet his party’s MPs, who wanted to discuss the railway zone issue, but gave an appointment to a YSR Congress party legislator at the same time.

Analysis | Why the TDP is moving away from the BJP

He alleged that the top BJP leadership was behind the unwarranted outburst of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who made baseless allegations against him and the government.

The TDP president alleged the top leadership in Delhi, indirectly referring to Modi and Shah, was trying to replicate the Tamil Nadu experiment in Andhra Pradesh, thereby destabilising the TDP government by instigating forces like Kalyan.

“There are some big elements behind the conspiracy. The players in the game are in the state. They are trying to weaken the politically strong states through the Tamil Nadu type politics. But, neither Andhra Pradesh nor TDP is so vulnerable to become victims. We will thwart those attempts. Those who conspire will bite the dust,” Naidu is learnt to have said.

The YSRC has already issued a notice to Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Srivastava seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the central government under Rule 198 (B) of Chapter XVII of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

YSRC legislator YV Subba Reddy asked the secretary general to include the no-confidence motion in the agenda of the Lok Sabha on March 16.

However, Naidu felt that there was no need for supporting the YSRC and give mileage to it.

“We can move the no-confidence motion independently. I have already spoken to other opposition parties to support our motion,” he said.