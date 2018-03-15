YSR Congress gives notice for no-confidence motion against Centre, Chandrababu Naidu hints TDP may support

A day after suffering a major setback in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, pressure piled up on the National Democratic Alliance government on Thursday when YSR Congress Party, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, gave notice of a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

The state’s ruling party Telugu Desam Party, which is a constituent of the NDA government, is also slated to meet at the capital Amravati to decide on whether to continue in the ruling alliance or not, and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday evening indicated that he would likely support the no-confidence motion.

Naidu had pulled out his party’s two ministers from the Union cabinet earlier this month on March 8, as a war rages over the state’s demand for special category status from the Centre.

The issue of special status to Andhra has held Parliament to hostage, with the YSR Congress and the TDP disrupting proceedings in both houses.

YSR Congress MP YS Subba Reddy submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday that the party would move the no-confidence motion on Friday. It had earlier planned to make the move on March 21, but brought it forward amid speculation that the government may adjourn the second half of the budget session in the wake of continued disruptions.

A no-confidence motion needs the support of a minimum of 50 members of the Lok Sabha to be put to vote. The government appeared confident that the YSRC, which has 9 members in the Lok Sabha, may not be able to put together the requisite numbers.

The YSR Congress Party has also announced that its MPs will resign from Parliament on April 6 if the demand for special status was not met by April 5, the last day of the current session of the House.

The government has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha to survive a no-confidence motion, but the YSR Congress move put the TDP in a spot, forcing CM Naidu to announce in the state assembly that his party could support the no-confidence motion “if required”. The TDP has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha.

Naidu, who is also TDP president, held a teleconference meeting with his MPs on Thursday and will hold a meeting of the party’s core group in Amravati on Friday. TDP sources indicated that BJP’s biggest ally from the southern state may decide to pull out of the NDA to build further pressure on the Modi government.