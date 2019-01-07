Modi govt okays 10% quota in general category. Here’s who will benefit

The NDA government has given its nod to a 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections (EWS) among general category.

The proposed quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent. A constitutional amendment bill would be required as the constitution does not provide for reservation on the ground of economic conditions. It envisages amendment to Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

But who all can avail the 10% quota?

A senior minister in the NDA government said the criteria will be similar to that of non-creamy layer in Other Backward Caste (OBC) reservations.

So people with an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh per annum are eligible. Family may include the person seeking the benefit, his/ her parents and siblings below 18 years and also spouse and children, below 18 years. Those with less than five acres of farm land would also be covered under the EWS quota.

Other criteria are having a house which is less than 1000 sq ft and a residential plot not exceeding 100 yards in a notified municipality. In case of a residential plot in a non-notified municipality area, the residential plot should be below 200 yards.

Government sources said Monday’s decision would benefit aspirants from the general category across all religions provided they meet the economic criteria.

The ruling BJP expects the bill to help consolidate its support among the upper castes as it begins campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:16 IST