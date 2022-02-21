Modi greets Arunachal, Mizoram on 36th statehood day: North-east will be the engine of country’s development

New Delhi/Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the 36th statehood day of the two states, and said the northeast will be the engine of the country’s development in the 21st century.

Arunachal Pradesh got the status of a state from Union territory on February 20, 1987. On the same day the formalisation of Mizoram state took place, a year after a peace accord was signed between the Centre and Mizo National Front (MNF), an erstwhile underground organisation.

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram,” Modi said in a tweet.

However, no official function was organised in Mizoram to celebrate the day as it fell on Sunday.

In a video message, Modi said that modern infrastructure is being constructed in Arunachal Pradesh considering its importance from the national security perspective. “We will transform Arunachal Pradesh into a major gateway to South East Asia,” he said.

Despite inclement weather, over 10,000 people thronged the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, the venue of the celebrations, which was immersed in festive colours amid a massive security blanket.

“I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country’s growth in the 21st century. With this spirit, unprecedented work has been done in the last 7 years to accelerate the development of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

“I am satisfied that the government is justifying the confidence reposed by you on us under young chief minister Pema Khandu’s leadership. Your faith encourages the double engine government to work harder,” Modi said.

He also praised Pema Khandu for his efforts for the state’s development in different sectors including education, health, skill development, self help group, women empowerment etc.

While expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister, Khandu wrote on his Twitter, “ Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for your beautiful message on the occasion of Arunachal’s Statehood Day. We are grateful for your constant support and guidance that has enabled the State to make speedy progress on all development fronts. We will continue to do our best Sir!”

Extending his wishes to the people of the two northeastern states, Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development.”

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead,” Shah said in another tweet.