Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla’s return to Earth as India’s new Chandrayaan moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday likened Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's safe return to Earth from the Axiom-4 mission this month to the historic moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023. In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi said such landmark moments spark a new wave of enthusiasm across the country, especially by igniting children's curiosity about science and space.

“The moment Shubhanshu landed safely back on Earth, people jumped with joy. A wave of happiness swept through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride,” Modi said in his 124th Mann Ki Baat speech. “I still remember when Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the Moon in August 2023, a new atmosphere was created in the country.”

“Little children now say, we will also go to Space; we will also land on the Moon – we will become space scientists,” he said, adding that space startups have grown at a rapid speed, from less than 50 startups five years ago to over 200 now.

Launched on June 25, 2025 aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the Axiom-4 mission concluded on July 15 after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was conducted in collaboration with NASA, Axiom Space and ESA, wherein Shukla and his crewmates carried out 60 experiments on medicine, agriculture, and the effect of space.

India will celebrate its second National Space Day on August 23, which commemorates the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Modi has invited citizens to share their suggestions on how the occasion should be celebrated, asking them to submit ideas on the NaMo app.

Modi also highlighted recent achievements in science, including students winning medals at the International Chemistry and Mathematical Olympiads. He also noted that Mumbai will host the world’s largest Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in August, with participants from over 60 countries. He called it a sign of India’s growing strength in both “Olympics and Olympiads.”

He lauded India’s performance at the World Police and Fire Games held in the US, where Indian personnel won nearly 600 medals and placed among the top three out of 71 countries. He also announced that India will host the 2029 edition of the event.

Shifting focus to India’s cultural achievements, Modi said, “UNESCO has recognized 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. Eleven forts in Maharashtra; one in Tamil Nadu. Each fort has a chapter of history attached to it. Every stone is a testimony to a historical event.”

UNESCO’s recognition highlights a defence network built by the Marathas between the 17th and 19th centuries across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) had advised deferring the nomination, saying the selected forts weren’t enough to represent the full Maratha defence system and raised concerns about protection and classification. Despite this, India’s bid won strong support at the World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

August is the “month of revolution,” marking several pivotal moments in India’s history like Tilak’s death anniversary (August 1), the Quit India Movement (August 8), Independence Day (August 15), and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14), said the Prime Minister.

The Swadeshi Movement of 1905 kicked off on August 7, the date we now honour as National Handloom Day. This year will mark a full decade of celebrating looms and legacy, noted the PM. Far from being just threads and textiles, the handloom sector, he said, is a sign of empowerment, weaving together women’s ambition, rural enterprise, and cultural identity.

As the government sets its sights on 2047, the centenary of independence, the PM’s call was clear: go vocal for local, buy what’s made here, stitched here, and is steeped in the sweat and skill of our own people.