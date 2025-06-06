‘Modi ji should announce a ceasefire’: Internet flooded with memes amid Donald Trump vs Elon Musk war of words

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are at war of words, and bystanders, including Indians, are quipping about a complete cessation under a ceasefire deal. As the most powerful president and richest man on Earth fired salvos from their social media trenches, meme-makers rose to the occasion, memes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping in to broker peace. Trump vs Musk: Tesla CEO's claim hinting at US President’s connection to Epstein’s crimes sparked major controversy.(Reuters)

The meme wave started soon after Trump and Musk began sniping at each other over everything from trade policies and elections to bruises and government subsidies.

One ‘X’ user wrote, “Modi ji should announce a ceasefire between Musk & Trump,” setting the tone for what would become a full-blown meme fest. The post has 143.5K views as of Friday morning on the Musk-owned social media platform, ‘X’.

However, the reference comes from rather significant development last month during India-Pakistan cross-border tension, when US President Trump was the one who made the public statement announcing a cessation of military action between the two neighbouring countries.

Though India had firmly denied the role of any third-party interference, Trump had repeatedly claimed credit for the "ceasefire" between New Delhi and Islamabad.

This background gave meme-makers the perfect setting. An account parodying PM Modi posted: “After a long night of talks mediated by India, I am pleased to announce that Donald Trump & Elon Musk have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both individuals on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined in, she shared a screenshot of Musk’s criticism of Trump, in the caption she wrote, “SOS: call for ceasefire !!”

Another user posted, “BREAKING: PM Modi takes credit for ceasefire between Elon & Trump. Elon & Trump denied any third person was involved. PM Modi posts it on X after the denial.” One more added, “Zelensky demands ceasefire between Trump and Elon.”

Donald Trump vs Elon Musk

The meme reactions, while humorous, came against the backdrop of an unusually public and personal spat between Trump and Musk. What started as policy disagreements quickly turned into name-calling and accusations.

This comes days after SpaceX CEO stepped down from a key role in Trump administration as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief – the agency tasked with saving taxpayers money and reducing US national debt.

The reason why the two billionaires' relationship deteriorated just days after hosting a joint press conference at the Oval Office still remains unclear. However, Musk had earlier issued a criticism of Trump administration's “The One Big Beautiful Bill', calling it a a ”disgusting abomination" and a “massive spending bill.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he was “very disappointed in Elon.”

In response, Musk wrote on X: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election... Such ingratitude.”

“The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year,” he added in another post.

In another social media remark, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Trump retaliated on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “I was always surprised that Biden didn’t wipe out Musk’s government subsidies!”

Soon after, “THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING” began trending on ‘X’, summing up how the internet viewed the feud.