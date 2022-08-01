Modi lauds Achinta Sheuli for CWG gold medal: ‘hope he gets time to watch film'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded weightlifter Achinta Sheuli for clinching gold medal in the men's 73 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

“Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi said.

Sharing an earlier interaction with the Indian contingent for the 2022 edition of the CWG games, PM Modi said he hopes the gold medallist now gets time watch a film. In the video, PM Modi can be seen asking Sheuli about the latter's composed behaviour and how the budding star cannot see films because of his busy schedule.

Watch: Achinta Sheuli's incredible 170kg gold medal-winning lift in Men's 73kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022

The prime minister later says that once the young athlete returns with a gold medal, he will have ample time to entertain himself and can see films.

Recalling the conversation, PM Modi tweeted, “Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won.”

Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Congratulatory messages poured in for Sheuli after the young weightlifter from Bengal bagged gold with a combined lift of 313 kg in the men's 73 kg final.

“Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!” tweeted Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sheuli lifted 143 kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games record. With a successful lift of 170 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, he finished with a total of 313 kg (143kg 170kg).

