‘Modi running helter-skelter’: Congress on PM’s ‘Muslim League imprint’ remark

The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “Muslim League imprint” remark on the party’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto saying that he is running “helter-skelter” after seeing the widespread discussion revolving around its manifesto called ‘Nyay Patra’ (justice document). Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference at the party office in Delhi on Monday (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (B JP) is resorting “back to the old narrative” of Hindu-Muslim division as they are rattled by their dwindling poll prospects.

She said, “After seeing the widespread discussion revolving around the ‘Nyay Patra’ (Congress’s poll manifesto) by experts, economists and even the media, PM Modi is running helter-skelter.”

Modi in his election rallies on Saturday and Sunday said that the Congress’ manifesto that was released on Friday carries the imprint of the Muslim League with “every page reeking of breaking India.”

Hitting back, Shrinate said the BJP has had deep love, affection and affiliation for the Muslim League and claimed that it is not newly acquired but rather it has remained from the ideological ancestors of the BJP. She said Shyama Prasad Mukherjee “and his like-minded” along with the Muslim League were running governments “in Bengal, Sindh and North-West Frontier Province” and gave “written suggestion to the British to curb” the national movements. Alleging that the BJP “always favoured divisive forces”, she said, “PM must respect the sanctity of the position.”

She said that after 10 years in the government, Modi does not have one achievement that he can seek votes for and claimed that “he has failed this country on every front”.

She said that even Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP’s surveys showed that the BJP is “stuck at 180 (seats) and the tally is dwindling” which has “rattled” Modi and the BJP and thus they have “resorted back to the old narrative, the old script” of Hindu-Muslim division.

There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP to Shrinate’s remarks.

Shrinate further said that the Congress’ manifesto has the “imprint of youth, women, farmers, workers, oppressed, soldiers, people of Manipur, Kashmir and Ladakh, and the government institutions on whose foundation this nation has been built”.

She said it is the “blueprint of India’s future” and it presents a “comprehensive approach” to provide solutions for the problems that have been posed in the past 10 years. “This is not made in a room with two crony capitalists. It has the voice of people,” she added.

She said that the Congress will conduct a nationwide “socioeconomic caste census” which will be like an “X-ray” of the Indian society, if the party comes to power. She also said that the Congress will return statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, give full statehood to Puducherry and special status to Andhra Pradesh and include Ladakh in the 6th Schedule.

She said that the Congress has always fulfilled its promises unlike the “jumla” of the BJP.