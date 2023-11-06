Modi seeks support of voters to create a ‘marvellous’ Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party to ensure all round development of the state and make their homeland “marvellous”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Addressing the people of the state on the last day of the poll campaign, Modi highlighted the initiatives taken by BJP-led central government in the last nine years to improve the state’s infrastructure, including railway, health and sports.

“The BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen,” Modi said in his 11-minute video message.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Terming the people of Mizoram as his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state’s warm people. “Since the formation of the NDA government at the Centre in 2014, we have tried to end all kinds of distance (between the Centre and Mizoram). We have given prime importance to fulfilling your aspirations, dreams, needs. That has helped reduce the distance of minds due to this,” he said.

Highlighting his 60 visits to the northeast in past nine years, Modi said that that large scale development initiatives and connectivity projects have helped bring down the physical distance and brought New Delhi to the doorsteps of people in the region.

“Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investment, industry, income growth and creates opportunities for my young friends in Mizoram,” he said.

Talking about his earlier promise transformation by transportation, the PM spoke about how the broad-gauge network has reached Bairabi in Mizoram and informed that another ₹8500 cr has been sanctioned to extend the project to Sairang—around 100 km more.

On the road network, he said till 2013-14, the total length of National highways in the region was 11,000 km which has increased to 16,000 km in 2022-23.

He assured the people that many steps would be taken to improve Mizoram’s health infrastructure so that people do not need to go to other places for treatment.

“Mizoram’s 4.5 lakh people were offered Ayushman Bharat cards. In entire Mizoram, there are around 100 hospitals where people are getting free treatment,” Modi said, adding jobs are being created in the health sector.

Stating that Mizoram’s farmers are the foundation of the state’s development, he said 1.7 lakh peasants are getting money in their account under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi said that the Northeast played a key role in India’s rise in sports and the BJP is committed to increase sports infrastructure in the region, including Mizoram.

“There’s great passion for sports in the northeast. This region including Mizoram has played a key role in India’s rise. We are committed to improving the overall sports infrastructure. We are focusing on creating sports academies and scholarships for young athletes in the future,” he said.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Mizoram on October 30 to address poll rallies in the state, but the visit was cancelled. However, no reason was cited by the party.

In 2018, BJP had contested from 39 of the total 40 seats and managed to open its account in Mizoram by winning one seat. Though MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, there’s no alliance between them in Mizoram, the only state in northeast where the saffron party is not in power or part of the government. This time BJP is contesting 23 seats.

