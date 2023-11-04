‘2024 election results will be beyond barriers’: PM Modi at HTLS 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha election results will be beyond barriers as he delivered the closing address at the 21st edition of HT Leadership Summit 2023. 'Beyond barriers' is the theme of HTLS this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

Modi also spoke on the evolution of the HT Leadership Summit's themes from "Reshaping India" in 2014 to "Conversation for a Better Tomorrow" in 2019, and now "Beyond Barriers" in 2023. He interprets this as a message that the public will support political representatives after breaking all barriers. He sees it as the foundation for a brighter India.

“For a long time, we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After the Independence, it was hoped the momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. We couldn't grow to our potential,” Modi said at the Summit.

Modi also said India is breaking barriers to reach new heights – be it in start-up, mobile manufacturing and digital transactions .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

