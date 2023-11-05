PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed rallies in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, visited famous pilgrimage sites in Chhattisgarh, and released a video message for the people of Mizoram seeking their support and blessings to make their homeland “marvellous”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh in Dongargarh on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing public meetings at Seoni and Khandwa for the November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh, Modi attacked the Congress over “infighting” between two of its senior leaders for “establishing their sons and capturing the party organisation in the state”.

The Congress is desperate to form a government in MP and wanted to make the state its ATM for Lok Sabha elections to loot money, Modi said.

“They want to loot the state’s money and send it by tractors (to Delhi). I am confident that the BJP will form the government for the third time in 2024. To fulfil your dream a government (of BJP) in the state and the one at the Centre will work with double speed,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of ruining states where it forms governments, the PM said, “They indulge in infighting and have no time for the people. This is the culture of Congress, where infighting continues. And their judge sitting in Delhi adjudicates and runs the shop.”

“In a state where Congress government is formed even by mistake, there is a fierce competition to loot — whether the CM or the deputy CM will loot more. You are seeing it in Karnataka. Congress has been out of power at the Centre for 10 years, hence it looks at every state with greedy eyes to enjoy the wealth whenever it gets an opportunity,” he said, days after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he will complete the full five-year term at the post, triggering speculation about DK Shivakumar’s role in the government.

“The Congress cared for one family. Their state governments named roads and lanes after them. Even their manifesto has their names,” the PM said.

In what appeared to be an attempt at expanding the party’s reach, the PM listed his government’s schemes for welfare of the tribals, and accused the Congress of not designing policies with the community in focus.

During the Congress regime before 2014, scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees took place but no such thing has taken place during the BJP government and the money thus saved is being spent on providing free ration to the poor people, he said.

“The Congress is creating confusion among tribals. The word tribal does not sound good from their mouth. These tribals have taken care of Lord Ram. Did the tribal society not make Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram? We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, the Purshottam Ram,” Modi said.

For the first time in the country, a separate ministry for the welfare of tribals was constituted when the BJP came to power under the leadership of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

“We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, the Purshottam Ram,” Modi said in Seoni district, which falls under the Mahakoshal region where tribal votes are key.

Out of the total 230 assembly seats in MP, 47 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates. Of the four assembly seats in Seoni, two are reserved for tribal candidates.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi said a “tear clothes” competition is going on in Madhya Pradesh Congress, referring to a purported video of MP Congress president Kamal Nath wherein he asked Congress workers to “tear the clothes” of his colleague Digvijaya Singh over the denial of poll ticket to a leader.

Speaking at Khandwa, which falls under the politically crucial Malwa Nimar region, the Prime Minister said, “In Rajasthan, after getting a clear majority two groups have been fighting for the last four and a half years.”

The BJP is working for the future of the people, the PM said in a vote appeal, as opposed to the Congress that say “our grandparents did this, so vote for us. Our grandparents did this, vote for us for this”.

In his video address to Mizoram, said the BJP-led central government has taken steps to improve its various infrastructure, including railway, health and sports.

Terming the people of Mizoram like his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state’s warm people.

“We have worked in all possible ways to reduce the distance after forming government at Centre in 2014. We gave prime importance to fulfil your aspirations, dreams and necessities,” Modi said.

“Friends, the BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen,” he added.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

In Chhattisgarh, Modi visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Rajnandagon district and met Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.

“Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh,” Modi said in a post on X. The state BJP unit in a post on X said, “PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple and wished for the prosperity and happiness of the country.” Modi was accompanied by former state chief minister Raman Singh.

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Dongargarh assembly constituency is among the 20 seats which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.