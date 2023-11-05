PM Narendra Modi takes 'ATM for Lok Sabha polls' jibe at Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Khandwa: The Congress wants to turn Madhya Pradesh into an ATM for generating money for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in the state's Khandwa district. Khandwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (PTI)

He was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for his party, BJP. He said the party was only concerned about the development of one family. He said the masses need to save the state from the clutches of the party.

PM Modi said the Congress wants to loot the money from the state.

“People have to save the state from the clutches of Congress. Ensure that it won't go into the wrong hands. Do you know why Congress is desperate to form a government in Madhya Pradesh? It wants to make MP its ATM in view of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

He alleged that the previous Congress government indulged in scams worth lakhs of crores.

"But now the people have recognised them and thrown them out of power from every corner of the country and therefore, they are looking at the states with a lot of greed," he added.

He said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was formed by mistake.

He also exuded confidence to come back to power for the third consecutive time in the country and urged people to ensure that they vote for forming a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to take advantage of the double-engine growth.

Modi said his government would spend ₹15,000 crore for the welfare of the Bhaira, Baiga and Saharia tribes through a special mission.

He further said that the party's rule turned the Congress into a sick state.

"Congress made MP a 'bimaaru rajya'. Congress through its corruption and 'bhai bhatijawad' had pushed the MP in a big ditch," he said.

He claimed the party put the state into what he called a "permanent reverse gear".

"Congress means to put the development vehicle in permanent reverse gear. You need to be wary of them," he added.

He also warned first-time voters against voting for the party. "

First-time voters should be extremely careful as you have not seen their rule. They were here when you were only eight-ten years of age. You are not aware of their dangerous game. Ask your neighbours, parents, elders about how the situation was then," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

