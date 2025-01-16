Modi, Shah pay tributes to Thiruvalluvar; Guv, Annamalai honour poet in saffron

Governor RN Ravi and Tamil Nadu’s BJP state president K Annamalai once again revived an old controversy on Wednesday by using portraits of saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes and holy ash even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah only paid tributes to him without using any photo. Thiruvalluvar

The BJP and ruling DMK have sparred over this several times in the past too as Thiruvalluvar was historically clad in white robes without any religious marking - which is also the official image used by the state government. His birth anniversary, which is part of the Pongal festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu, is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land’s greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar.”

“His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage…His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues,” he said. The Prime Minister said that his teachings emphasise righteousness, compassion, and justice and assured that his government will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for the society.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, Governor Ravi paid tributes in Raj Bhavan to a portrait of Thiruvalluvar dressed in saffron. “In the Sanatan civilisational tradition of Bharat he taught us the sublimity of devotion to God and profundity of right conduct in our individual and collective life,” the Raj Bhavan posted on X and thanked Modi for taking the Tirukkural to the world. Last year too on Thiruvalluvar day, the governor paid tributes to the ancient Tamil saint in saffron robes, holy ash on his forehead and arms.

Annamalai too posted a similar picture of Thiruvalluvar on X and credited the Prime Minister for translating his works and bringing glory for the saint-poet in Singapore, Malaysia and France. DMK deputy secretary SAS Hafeezullah told HT that Modi and Shah in Delhi were playing good cop while Annamalai and the governor were playing bad cop by portraying Thiruvalluvar differently in a well coordinated political move.

“The present image of Thiruvalluvar was approved by the Tamil Nadu government after a consensus with some great Tamil scholars. It is unconstitutional and inappropriate to use the symbols, emblems and legends of Tamil Nadu against the norms of the state,” Hafeezullah said. “BJP in Delhi is trying to portray a different picture from the BJP in Tamil Nadu with Annamalai and their proxy who is governor Ravi. Their tactics are well known to Tamil Nadu and provocative which is why they are not succeeding here.”

In response, DMK’s ally Congress said that Thiruvalluvar has no identity that is to language, caste and religion. “It is unacceptable to portray him in saffron attire. The Union government should immediately recall the governor for insulting Tamil Nadu and Thiruvalluvar,” said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai.

DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin also paid tributes to Thiruvallur in a white robe without any holy ash. He had previously accused the BJP of attempting to saffronise everything and said that no one can taint the saint whose vision was social justice.

A similar issue caused a controversy in December 2020 under the previous AIADMK regime, when the school education department telecast an image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes on state-run channel, Kalvi TV for school students. Though the AIADMK and BJP were allies at that time before breaking off in 2023, the school education department had clarified then that it was a mistake and also sought an explanation from district-level teachers.