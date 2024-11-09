Modi slams Congress over Article 370 resolution, says party disregards Ambedkar

NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress in poll-bound Maharashtra on Saturday for supporting a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the restoration of Article 370, and said it reflects the party’s disregard for the Constitution and its architect BR Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting in poll-bound Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally at Akola, Modi said, “Congress wants to push Jammu and Kashmir back into violence by restoring Article 370. Article 370 will never be restored.”

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi remarked that the Congress leader, who frequently brandishes the Constitution in meetings, is now advocating for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir—a position entirely at odds with the vision of Ambedkar.

Modi said the Congress and its leader who were pretending to protect Constitution through Samvidhan Samman Sammelans were in fact totally against the Constitution and opposed to Ambedkar while he was alive and even today by disregarding the Constitution of India.

Modi said while the Congress leader publicly holds the Constitution, his party has repeatedly insulted Ambedkar’s legacy and alleged that the Congress and its allies show blatant disregard for Ambedkar’s Constitution, the rule of law, and the sentiments of the Indian people.

Modi said for 75 years India effectively operated under two constitutions- one in Jammu and Kashmir and another for the rest of the country- and said strengthening the Congress would lead to a weakened and helpless nation.

“Congress knows that the weaker the country, the stronger the party becomes. When Congress grows stronger, the nation grows weaker. That’s why they pit different castes against each other,” he said.

He further accused the Congress of preventing unity among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), and alleged that the party encourages division to fragment their votes and diminish their collective power.

“If you remain divided among your own castes, Congress will exploit this division to snatch away the rights of the SC community and establish its government at your expense,” he said.

Modi urged voters to unite, reiterating his mantra: “Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai” (United We Are Safe), and warned of Congress’ “dangerous game” aimed at creating discord.

Reflecting on his relationship with Vidarbha, Modi said, “The blessings of Vidarbha have always been special for me. Once again, I’ve come to seek your support for the Mahayuti in the assembly elections.”

He marked the significance of the date, November 9, highlighting its historical importance saying it was on this day in 2019 the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict on the Ram temple. “This date will also be remembered for the sensitivity shown by people of all religions following the Supreme Court’s decision. The spirit of putting the nation first is a great strength of India,” he concluded.