Modi slams Oppn for ‘insulting’ Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings and accused them of insulting the House for “their self-interests”.

The PM’s remarks come against the backdrop of the opposition parties protesting in both Houses and disrupting listed business since the monsoon session began on July 19.

The Opposition , including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has demanded a discussion and a reply from the PM or home minister Amit Shah on the potential use of Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists, activists and judicial officials.

“Some people want to stop the country’s growth by not letting Parliament run smoothly. However, these people don’t know that the country has set about on an irreversible path of development and progress,” the PM said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a food security welfare scheme, in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing.

Modi termed the repeated disruptions as “anti-national”.

“The great people of this country cannot become hostage to such selfish and anti-national politics. No matter how much these people try to stop the development of the country, this country is not going to stop. They are engaged in stopping the proceedings of Parliament but 130 crore ( 1.3 billion) people are engaged in not allowing them to stop the country,” he said.

Stating that those disrupting Parliament were not concerned about the country’s growth, Modi said, “They are not concerned about what the country wants, what it is achieving or how it is changing. These people are hurting both the spirit and the time of the country for their selfish reasons. They are continuously insulting Parliament of India for their self-interests,” he added.

This is the second time in as many days that Modi has condemned the Opposition for disrupting Parliament. At a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party on Tuesday, Modi said the Opposition was insulting “democracy, constitution, Parliament and the people” by disrupting both Houses and asked party lawmakers to display restraint so that the dignity of Parliament is maintained.

During the interaction on Thursday, the PM also accused previous governments of exploiting Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, for political gains but doing little to fuel its development.

“People always knew and said that the road to power at Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh but earlier none thought it fit to think that the state could also fuel the country’s growth. UP’s identity that was previously limited to politics, is changing now as big ticket infra projects, industries and investments have started coming to the state,” he said.

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government for changing the state’s image, Modi said: “Under Yogi ji, UP’s image is changing. The common man, the poor aren’t scared anymore and confident that the government is with them.”

He added that the state government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic helped save many lives. The state government earlier battled criticism, from experts, Opposition parties and even some BJP leaders, for its handling of the second wave of Covid-19.

“Can you even think what would have happened in UP, where even common cold, fever played havoc, had this Covid-19 happened about five years earlier? But today, nearly 5.15 crore (51.5 million) vaccine doses have been administered in the state as a safeguard against the pandemic.”

Hitting back, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said: “It’s beyond comprehension as to what do the prime minister or the home minister praise UP chief minister for. During the Covid time deaths happened in a manner that spaces in cremation ground fell short. There was crisis of beds, oxygen, medicine. There was black marketing of drugs and injections. Unplanned lockdowns threw life and livelihood in crisis. There was large scale migration.”

The PM announced that the food security welfare scheme PMGKAY will be extended till Diwali as he applauded the UP government for ensuring the benefits of the programme reached those in need.

“The way Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented in the state defines the new Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that during previous regimes, food grains meant for the poor were looted. In an official statement, the state government said that 150 million people have been provided free ration under the scheme.