Modi slams previous governments for scams, neglecting semiconductor sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed previous governments for scams and said they did not invest in modern technology and neglected the semiconductor sector even as India’s ambition of becoming its hub dates back five decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

He said India left behind old thoughts and approaches and moved ahead. “India is taking speedy decisions and making policies. We have lost decades in semiconductor manufacturing. But we should not lose a single moment now. In the 1960s, India dreamed of semiconductor manufacturing. But the governments then could not take advantage of the opportunities,” he said as he laid the foundation via video conferencing for three semiconductor projects valued at approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore in Gujarat’s Dholera.

Modi said India’s dream of making semiconductors remained unfulfilled due to a lack of ability to make bold decisions. He said those in power previously were complacent and wondered what was the hurry. Modi criticised the previous governments for considering semiconductor technology a requirement for the future and neglecting investments, citing the misconception that India, as a poor country, could not manage high-tech sectors.

“They could not balance the country’s priorities. They thought how would India, as a poor country, manage high-tech areas such as semiconductors. In the name of poverty, they ignored investments in such modern technology. They could do scams of thousands of crores of rupees but could not invest a similar amount in the semiconductor sector. With such thoughts, no country can progress.”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the need for a reliable and resilient supply chain. He added India is prepared to play a significant role in this regard. “The country has shown its prowess in space, nuclear technology, and digital power. India is now stepping into semiconductor commercial production, poised to become a global player in this field. The decisions and policies made today will strategically strengthen the country for the future.”

Modi said thinking of previous governments hindered the country’s progress while contrasting it with his administration’s “forward-looking and futuristic approach”. He stressed the importance of advancing in the semiconductor sector to compete with developed nations while simultaneously addressing other major needs such as housing for the poor, investment in research, sanitation, and modern infrastructure.

“On one hand we are running the world’s largest sanitation drive and on the other hand, we are going ahead in semiconductor manufacturing. We are eradicating poverty rapidly and are building modern infrastructure. We are making India self-reliant. In 2024, we have laid foundations and inaugurated schemes worth over ₹12 lakh crore.”

He said India lagged in the first, second, and third industrial revolutions. “...but in the fourth industrial revolution, India is moving forward with great self-confidence, determined not to lose a single moment,” Modi said. “With the semiconductor mission initiated two years ago, today marks the unveiling of three projects. India commits, India delivers and hence democracy delivers.”