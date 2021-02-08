Modi speaks to US Prez Biden, says committed to rules-based international order
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed their shared priorities and emphasised their commitment to a rules-based international order in their first phone conversation since the American leader assumed office.
The phone conversation between the two leaders was part of the formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership that began last month.
“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.
“President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” he added.
Modi had earlier congratulated Biden on his election on November 8. They also spoke on phone on November 17, when they exchanged views on working together on “shared priorities and global challenges”.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his new US counterpart Antony Blinken had spoken on phone on January 29 and pledged to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries and to work for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.
Earlier, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan talked to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, with the two sides committing themselves to enhanced cooperation on defence and security issues and in the Indo-Pacific region.
Jaishankar and Blinken had declared their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the two sides. They had also discussed the challenges of a post-Covid world and agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply.
'Had lost all hope': Survivors recall horror tales of Chamoli disaster
- Basant, who was stranded around 300 meters inside the NTPC Tapovan dam tunnel, said that he was stuck inside it for almost 7 hours.
Odisha to build memorial to honour fallen Covid warriors
- More than 60 Covid warriors including health workers in Odisha have succumbed to coronavirus.
